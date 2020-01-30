Authorities quicken response to earthquakes

Santo Domingo.- The National Emergency Operations Center (COE) updated the Earthquake Contingency Plan that helps authorities respond to a sudden event such as an earthquake in an organized manner.

“We must continue insisting as authorities and other state entities that prevention should work with the population to know what to do before, during and after an earthquake because people feel a great panic and panic is generated by ignorance,” said COE director, Juan Manuel Méndez.

He stressed that both the authorities and the population must overcome the knowledge gap so that they can know what to do and avoid deaths.