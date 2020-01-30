Dominicans stuck in Chinese city as long as a month: coronavirus

Santo Domingo.- To get the Dominicans out of the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated and where almost all cases of the disease have originated including deaths, a nearly month-long protocol must be complied with, says Dominican ambassador in Beijing Briunny Garabito.

He says everyone is “in perfect condition” and that they are in constant contact with him.

As of Thursday morning 170 deaths have been reported, almost all in Wuhan, of a total of 7,711 confirmed cases of people with the virus. Last night, the patients in a state of gravity were 1,370.