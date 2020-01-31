64.6% of Dominicans want the ruling party gone: poll

Santo Domingo.- 64.6% of the population prefers for 2020-2024 another political party other than the Dominican ruling party (PLD), says a Gallup-Hoy survey made from January 16 to 20 this year.

However, 56.3% of respondents said they approve of President Danilo Medina’s management, while 40.9% reject his eight years in office.

70% of the young people surveyed of ages 18 to 24, men and residents in the metropolitan area see it would be better if another political organization was I office.

More than 60% of residents in urban areas, and 59.2% of women also feel that way, according to the survey published Friday.

However, 30.8% believe it is convenient for the ruling party to continue in power.