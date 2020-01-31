Wrecks claim 11 as road carnage continues

Santo Domingo.- A bus and a car collided at 8am Friday, with at least five dead and two seriously injured on the Duarte highway near the entrance of the Falconbridge Dominicana mining company, in Bonao, Monseñor Noel province (central).

According to the Civil Defense in Bonao, among the deceased figure two doctors.

The accident is the second in just 12 hours, with a total 11 deaths, including 6 die in Monte Plata province, which have become commonplace across the Dominican Republic.