Govt. applies strict anti-coronavirus protocols in all ports

Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry and ports authorities on Sun. announced security and surveillance protocols in all ports to prevent the entry of elements or coronavirus infection cases.

Among the immediate measures figure that all personnel who receive boats must be protected with masks and gloves and suspected cases must strictly wear the proper garment to board the boat and kept anchored at port.

“Personnel working in ports and docks must maintain frequent hand washing with soap and water; When sneezing or coughing, you should cover your mouth and nose with your forearm or handkerchief, while avoiding being in close contact with people who have flu or cold symptoms.”

“These measures also apply to the personnel at the airports, border area, hotels, immigration and others,” Public Health said in a press release.