Punta Catalina ex-workers reject sale of plant, demand pay

Santo Domingo.- “No to the sale of Punta Catalina” was the chant by of a group of former workers of that power plant, who on Monday denounced the lack of payment of their bonuses and whose sale would jeopardize them.

Punta Catalina Workers Union general secretary Jonathan Baéz said they’ll remain on watch until they get answers from the Dominican Gov.

“We are here in a protest so that Punta Catalina is not sold. It is not possible for the Dominican State to sell that plant where it will harm us all, apart from that the Odebrecht consortium has not yet honored the bonuses with more than 12,000 workers,” said Baéz during the protest outside the Finance Ministry.