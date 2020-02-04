Coast Guard nabs 69 Dominican boatpeople, deports 44

San Juan, Puerto Rico.- The United States Coast Guard on Tue. said it repatriated 44 of 69 Dominicans traveling illegally on several vessels to Puerto Rico.

It said the boatpeople were transferred to a Dominican Navy ship, after they intercepted three illegal crossings near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

In a press release, the Coast Guard said five of the migrants will remain in Puerto Rico to face possible federal prosecution for attempting to illegally reenter the United States after a previous removal. “Such charges could carry a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to US$250,000.”