9-1-1 Emergency System reaches NW province

Cotui, Dominican Republic.- President Danilo Medina on Wed. inaugurated the National Emergency and Security Assistance System 9-1-1 in Sánchez Ramírez province (northwest).

According to a 9-1-1 statement, with the arrival of the service to that province, the system reaches 19 provinces, 90 municipalities and 233 municipal districts home to around 8.6 million Dominicans, or 84.5% of the population.

Presidency chief of staff and 9-1-1 System coordinator Gustavo Montalvo said that 485 trained people will work in three shifts to provide assistance to the population 24 hours a day.