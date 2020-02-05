Dominican Republic’s ‘Abuser’ one step closer to the US

Santo Domingo.- United States authorities have formalized the request to extradite César Emilio Peralta, aka César el Abusador, who was captured in Cartagena, Colombia on December 2.

Criminal Investigation (Dijin) and Colombia Interpol director Fabio López Cruz, told Diario Libre that “the extradition has already been formalized” for the Dominican, alleged leader of a drug trafficking network.

López Cruz also said that the procedure established in Colombian laws before will now begin in the Supreme Court.