Electronic voting unleashes dispute

Santo Domingo.- With just 10 days left before the municipal elections and although two foreign firms have vouched for the automated voting, its use continues to unleash disputes among some political parties.

The situation was revealed in a meeting held Monday at the Central Electoral Board (JCE) where a discussion was generated that led leaving ruling party (PLD) delegate Bienvenido Casado to leave abruptly.

The meeting was intended to review the quality control protocol of the personalization of automated voting kits or bags.

According to Fernando Fernández, Informatics technical delegate of the Force of the People Party, they addressed the need to verify the serials of the machines in each polling place on the same day of the voting.