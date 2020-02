Santo Domingo.- National Police director Ney Aldrin Bautista, on Wed. said police officers shot and killed three men who attempted an assault on a gas station in Santo Domingo Este.

He said the group was about to assault the business but was thwarted by the officers, one of whom was injured.

The deceased: Miguel Ángel Espinosa, 17, and César Balcácer, 18. A third assailant hasn’t been identified.