U.S. Embassy, International Center for Journalists host leadership development conference

Press Release

Santo Domingo. – The Public Affairs Section of the United States Embassy, ​​in collaboration with the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), held a leadership conference in the media, with the purpose of sharing tools and best practices and developing the capacities of leadership of young Dominican journalists.

For three days, more than 50 journalism graduates and journalism students participated in informative sessions and panels on data journalism, electoral coverage, research techniques, coverage of gender issues, media sustainability, among other topics. American, Colombian and Dominican facilitators participated in the conference.

US Embassy press attaché, ​​Carolina Escalera, thanked the participants for their enthusiasm and urged them to continue preparing themselves in order to contribute to the strengthening and functioning of democracy in the Dominican Republic.

She also reaffirmed the intention to continue contributing to the journalistic sector with the development of training workshops in different provinces of the country in the coming months.