Miami Federal Court arraigns Dominican kingpin’s son

Santo Domingo.- Jeifry del Rosario Gautier (son of Ramon del Rosario Puente- Toño Leña), linked to the international drug trafficking network headed by César Emilio Peralta (César el Abusador), was arraigned Wed. at the Federal Court in Miami.

Del Rosario Gautier was taken to the Court after he was handed over to US authorities by the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), where he was being held pending extradition.

A Listin Diario source said Del Rosario Gautier was taken to court to regularize his imprisonment.

On December 10, 2019, the Supreme Court accepted Del Rosario Gautier’s request to voluntarily go into extradition, to face charges in the US.