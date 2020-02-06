Questioned official calls for verbal attacks against journalists

Santo Domingo.- It was Presidency Social Plan director, Iris Guaba, the person who through WhatsApp orders to attack journalists and opposition politicians who criticize the purchase of home appliances to hand out just a few days before the municipal elections, a source told Diario Libre.

“The important thing is, it’s not that they write here, the important thing is that they write outside, that they check the networks, on all sides. Check where news makers, for example, look for Huchi Lora, Altagracia Salazar, Orlando Jorge Mera, look for them and get on them, that they are stupid, taking advantage of an article that is not,” says the audio.

In its instructions, it asks that communicators and politicians on social networks be questioned about “why poor people can’t ask for help from the Social Plan because there are elections?”