Las Americas airport workers don protective masks; 5 people isolated

Santo Domingo.-The new coronavirus has forced employees at Las Americas Airport to adopt protection under the recommendation by the Public Health Ministry and the agencies within the terminal.

According to airport authorities five people have been sent to quarantine and later transferred to Ramón de Lara Hospital at San Isidro Airbase, where they are observed by epidemiologists.

Customs and Immigration employees protect themselves with masks, to receive each flight full of people returning from a trip and others who come to visit the country, as well as airline employees who review passenger documents prior to boarding.