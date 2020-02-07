Authorities rule out coronavirus on cruise ship
La Romana.- The authorities ruled out that a cruise ship that arrived at the La Romana cruise port, in Casa de Campo, brought passengers affected with coronavirus symptoms.
The tourists who arrived on board the ship Aida Perla were examined by personnel from several institutions. Some took flights to other countries, while others continued on the ship’s intended route.
The case attracted attention after it was reported on social networks that incoming tourists had the virus. ”