Border Security detains 17 undocumented Haitians

Santo Domingo.- Border Security (CESFRONT) on Fri. reported the arrest of 17 undocumented Haitians during an operation carried out in the northwestern city on Thursday.

The nighttime raids were conducted jointly with military intelligence, the Interagency Task Force and the drone unit on the Dajabón-La Vigía highway.

The foreigners, 13 men, three women and one child, were immediately escorted to the Immigration (DGM) collection center in the province for processing.