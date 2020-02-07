Illegal construction shows a Dominican Republic Gov. run amok

Santo Domingo.- The Public Works Ministry does not have an environmental impact study registered with the Environment Ministry, as the former affirmed when resuming the construction of the Interurban Bus Terminal of the East on land corresponding to the parking lot of the Parque del Este.

Although Public Works published in a paid space on January 14 that they had the study and therefore resumed the work that two courts had ordered halted, Environment confirmed to Diario Libre that the project did not have such a study.

“By this means we are pleased to respond to your request for information,” Environment said when asked about an environmental impact study required prior to the construction. “In that regard, serve this to inform you that the aforementioned project does not have an Environmental Impact Study.”