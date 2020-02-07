Power plant of scandal goes online by Feb. 29

Santo Domingo.- The Punta Catalina Power Plant will be operational by the end of Feb. and from that date 50 percent of its output will be placed on the market.

The government only awaits the February 16 municipal elections to take place to inaugurate it, said Finance minister Donald Guerrero.

Output

“In the next 60 to 90 days we will have specific offers from groups interested in participating in the tender led by the firm Guggenheim Securities,” the official said of the plant at the center of the Odebrecht US$94.0 million graft scandal.