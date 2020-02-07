Social Security now covers over 400,000 Dominicans

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government on Fri. announced the reform of Social Security Law 13-20 which it considers great news, said Presidency chief of staff Gustavo Montalvo.

“Today we have received the great news that President Danilo Medina promulgated through Law 13-20 the Social Security reform this law will open the formal doors of the Dominican Social System for more than 400,000 Dominicans, today excluded, who can now have health insurance and a quote for retirement,” said Montalvo.

The information was provided by Montalvo in the National Palace. He said the Government has been working on a set of legal reforms to improve Social Security. “This legislation seeks to extend coverage to more than 150,000 Dominican workers and their dependents.”