The ONAMET forecast today calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies and scattered rains will occur with isolated gusts of wind over provinces of the North, Northeast, Southeast and Central Cordillera regions.

Last night there were cloudy and rainy increases over the Northeast, Southwest and the Central mountain range.

Temperatures will remain in the ranges of 18-20 Celsius (64-68°F) during the nights and 27-30 Celsius (80-86°F) daytime.