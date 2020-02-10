Consumer Protection inspects ‘love cabins’

Santo Domingo.- The National Consumer Protection Institute (Pro Consumer) on Fri. said that it’s inspecting and monitoring the “love cabin” motels across the country to verify the services they offer match those advertised at their entrances.

It also verifies hygiene and cleanliness in the rooms. Specifically, mattresses, sheets, cleaning record control and pests. As well as cleaning the shower and Jacuzzi, and verify what they have done with the soaps left by the guests.

Pro Consumer authorities also verify visible prices and whether they charge additional fees for card payments and inspects if the signs indicating the escape routes in case of fire are adequate.