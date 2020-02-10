Coronavirus makes it harder to enter Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Ministry Resolution 062-2020 issued last week sets as a criterion to enter the country, within the anti-coronavirus security measures, that the airlines and cruise ships ask all its passengers if they were in China in the last 14 days, regardless of whether they are Dominican or foreigners, to coordinate the airport where they should land and, therefore, sell the airfares to that destination.

Immigration staff should also ask travelers in which countries they have been in the last 30 days.

If a traveler who has visited or remained in China in the last 14 days is identified, he or she must notify the health authorities of the point of entry, so that they activate the protocol.