Immigration deports 1,561 Haitians caught in raids

Santo Domingo.- The Immigration Directorate (DGM) deported 1,561 Haitian nationals, out of a total of 1,805 immigrants detained during raids carried out in 12 provinces and Greater Santo Domingo between February 3 and 8.

“The interdictions covered different sectors of the provinces Azua, Barahona, Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, La Altagracia, Monsignor Noel, Montecristi, Bahoruco, San José de Ocoa, Santiago de los Caballeros, Santiago Rodríguez and Valverde.”

“The foreigners were detained in sectors of the National District and the municipalities of Santo Domingo Este, Norte and Oeste,” said a statement released Monday.