UN, Citizen Participation pact for sustainable development

Santo Domingo.- The civic movement Citizen Participation (PC) and the United Nations System in the Dominican Republic on Mon. signed an agreement on sustainable development.

The agreement’s main axis aims to develop actions and initiatives within the framework of public policies to fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda, which are largely convergent with those of the National Development Strategy, PC said in a statement.

The initiative was signed by the Citizen Participation general coordinator, Sonia Díaz Inoa, and United Nations resident coordinator in the country, Mauricio Ramírez Villegas.