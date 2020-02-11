Agency bars drones over polling places

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) on Tue. said it has issued a resolution barring the use and operation of remotely piloted aircraft (drones) on February 16 and May 17, throughout the territory and national airspace, from 6am to 6pm.

The IDAC resolution aims to safeguard polling stations during Sunday’s municipal elections

“The resolution, signed by IDAC Director Alejandro Herrera, “is protected by the powers and responsibilities conferred by the Civil Aviation Law.”