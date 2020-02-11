Electoral Board says voting system is ‘purged’

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) on Mon. said the report of the pre-election evaluation of the automated voting carried out by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), which certified the operation of that system, gives “a step where to set a safe foot.”

“This is purged, purified and auscultated,” said JCE president Julio César Castaños Guzmán.

He stressed that although the IFES certification of that system cost US$300,000, it was funded by the United States Agency for International Development, because that was the condition for the work.

The official added that the Board was willing to assume the loan.