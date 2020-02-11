Vote for my guy or else: official

Santo Domingo.- Airports Department director Marino Collante, threatens his employees with reprisals if they don’t support José Augusto Bueno, the candidate for mayor of La Canela township (Santiago) for the ruling party (PLD),.

“Those who don’t support and work with me, for José Augusto Bueno, who is prepared, I Marino Collante, I will not accept that from anyone,” the veteran politico says in a video posted in the social networks.

“If they don’t work openly for José Augusto Bueno, be prepared,” the official said while banging on the table in front of dozens of leaders and supporters