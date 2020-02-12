Dominican students stuck in China face quarantine in Ukraine

Santo Domingo.- Foreign minister, Miguel Vargas, announced Wed. that his Ukraine counterpart promised to transfer to that nation the five Dominican students who remain in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus originated.

He said that according to the conversations it would be “the day after tomorrow, because they have a scheduled flight, he offered and promised us to transfer them.”

Vargas said the students will remain in Ukraine, in quarantine, and his country will cover expenses.

He said they are in permanent conversations with the Dominicans in China and that the possibilities of return of the students were communicated to their relatives.