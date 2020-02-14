Dominican Republic municipal elections in home stretch

Santo Domingo.- Because with the delivery of the valises to the presidents and secretaries of the polling stations and the installation of the electronic voting equipment on Saturday, the assembly of the municipal elections culminates, the Central Electoral Board (JCE) warned to the staff of the tables that resignations have legal implications.

In what would be an attempt not to repeat the scenario of the elections of 2016, when 3,000 officials resigned hours before the elections, the director of Elections alerted the risks to the officials of the polling stations.

“Those officials of polling stations that have been appointed and who without justifiable reason are resigning, it is important to remember that this constitutes a violation of the law,” the JCE said.