Medina meets with OAS election observers mission

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Thur. met with former Chilean president Eduardo Frei, who heads the Organization of American States (OAS) mission that will observe next Sunday’s municipal election.

Present in the National Palace meeting were, Gerardo de Icaza, Director of the Electoral Department, Brenda Santamaría, Chief of Electoral Observation Section, Cristóbal Fernández, Deputy Chief of Mission, Francisco Pérez Walker, Chief Advisor to Mission, and Araceli Azuara, Ambassador of the OAS in the Dominican Republic.

The head of state was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister, Miguel Vargas and the legal consultant of the Executive Branch, Flavio Darío Espinal.