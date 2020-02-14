Outspoken journalist wins a court round

Santo Domingo.- A National District appellate court on Fri. ruled to appoint another judge to hear the slander case against the journalist Marino Zapete, who was accused by Maybeth Rodríguez, sister of attorney general Jean Alain Rodriguez

The court presided by Ysis Muñiz handed down the ruling after the challenge filed against National District 4th Criminal Chamber judge Franny González.

Zapete’s lawyers filed the challenge against the judge, alleging that he was prejudging the dispute. The journalist accuses Maybeth Rodriguez of obtaining untendered govt. Contracts for over RD$600 million (US$12 million).