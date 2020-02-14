Powerful tremor highly probable, expert warns

Santo Domingo.- Santo Domingo State University (UASD) Seismology Institute director Ramón Delanoy, on Fri. warned that the region is very seismic due to accumulated energy in the area’s tectonic plates which poses a high probability of up to a magnitude 7 tremor.

Delanoy told Diario Libre that the Caribbean and North America tectonic plates accumulate energy according to their natural movement: the Caribbean plate moves towards the northeast of America. “The movement is similar to when you push someone and this person resists until there comes a time when he responds.”

He also recommended that the population be prepared for the probability of an earthquake, noting that the possible earthquake can occur outside the national territory. “The tremor does not necessarily occur in the country, but in the surroundings.”