An anticyclone circulation limits the rains in the country

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) forecasts that today and tomorrow rains will be scarce due to the effects of an anticyclonic circulation and only isolated showers and passing clouds will be registered in the Central Cordillera area in the afternoon.

For Sunday, it is expected to be partly cloudy at times with local showers occurring in the eastern part of the Dominican Republic and the central mountain range, mostly in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to remain pleasant, mostly in the late evenings and early hours of the morning, mostly in mountain areas due to the effects of the east, northeast winds and the time of the year.

As of today, the alert that rescue authorities maintain due to the strong waves on the Atlantic coast and the Caribbean Sea could be discontinued.

In the province of Santo Domingo, there will be scattered clouds and it will be partly cloudy with passing showers in the afternoon hours.

Onamet forecasts that in the National District it will be partly cloudy and showers will be recorded.

Weather conditions facilitate the practice of outdoor activities and visiting water resorts.