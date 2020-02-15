Dominican Republic: the land beyond the blue

A new short clip by videographer Oliver Astrologo highlights the many facets of the Dominican Republic.

With an authentic Caribbean lifestyle following the rhythm of the music, a land of culture, art, and extraordinary colonial architecture is discovered, such is the Dominican Republic.

From the Samana Peninsula, through Montecristi and Pedernales to La Altagracia, a large number of unique landscapes adorn the country with mountains, forests, cliffs, hidden beaches, mangroves, inland salt lakes, and even desert regions are there to be discovered.