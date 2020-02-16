Dominicans hold municipal elections this Sunday

Reform Party moves from box three to four on the ballot for the elections. Archive

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic celebrates its municipal elections this Sunday with the use of the Automated Voting system, a total of 16,032 polling stations were enabled that will receive a total of 7.4 million voters who will choose about 3,849 elective positions.

The Dominicans will choose 158 mayors and vice mayors; 1,164 councilors and alternates; 235 directors and deputy directors and about 735 members.

The political territory of the country was divided into 235 municipal districts and 158 municipalities, for a total of 393 action spaces that merited the use of a computer solution.

Unlike the last Primary elections, these Municipal Elections will have fewer voters per table, more polling stations and that the schedule will be from 7:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon.

The votes distributed in the 158 municipalities will be made up of five people, a president, first member, second member, secretary, substitute secretary.

In the elections, automated voting will be implemented in San Francisco de Macorís, Moca, La Romana, La Vega, Bonao, Baní, and Puerto Plata.

Also in San Cristóbal, San Juan de la Maguana, San Pedro de Macorís, and Mao. National District, Santiago de los Caballeros, Santo Domingo Este, Santo Domingo Oeste, Santo Domingo Norte, Higüey and Los Alcarrizos.

118 international observers will participate in the electoral process, including 24 from the OAS, 6 from the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), 6 from the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (CEELA), 15 academics and experts.

As well as 7 of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB); and 20 from the Diplomatic Corps and 40 from the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (UNIORE).