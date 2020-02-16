Voters appear before 6:00 am at the polling stations

Teofilo de Jesús García School, on 27 de Febrero Street, in Santiago, at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020. (ANEUDY TAVÁREZ)

Thousands of voters went before 6:00 am to the polling stations where the voting is scheduled to begin at 7:00 in the morning. Reports from both Greater Santo Domingo and the interior indicate the influx of voters to the voting centers, which are guarded by members of the Electoral Police, who organize the ranks.

In many tables the enthusiasm of the voters was observed, some were seen with containers with coffee and chocolate.

San Juan starts the election day early

A few minutes before the municipal elections begin in the municipality of San Juan, Province of San Juan de la Maguana and many of the voting centers have begun the previous work and recorded movements of people around them.

Voters lined up at the Republic of Panama School, on Venezuela Avenue, Santo Domingo Este.

This is the case of the municipal palace of this city and the Pedro Henríquez Ureña Polytechnic, which are among those that concentrate the largest number of schools and voters in the area.

From 6:00 am the personnel of the Military Electoral Police were stationed and the personnel of the tables was present, as well as delegates of different candidates and those who apparently came with the intention of voting.

Vehicular traffic in the central areas decreased and was dominated by dozens of motorcycles.