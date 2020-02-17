Big business demands urgent probe into elections fiasco

Santo Domingo.- The National Business Council (CONEP) on Mon. labeled as urgent to investigate the facts that led to the suspension of elections and invites citizens to remain calm.

It also demands a dialogue to continue with the electoral calendar, which allows respect for the popular will and full validity of the democratic system. “We deeply regret the postponement at the national level of the municipal elections convened for this Sunday, February 16.”

“It’s a pity that millions of citizens could not express their will at the polls on the scheduled date, and it is essential to promptly investigate the facts that generated this extraordinary circumstance to apply the corresponding consequences,” the CONEP statement said.