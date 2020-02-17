Resign, protesters tell Dominican Republic’s Electoral Board

Santo Domingo.- Dozens of people dressed in black have gathered Monday afternoon in front of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) to demand respect for democracy and the Dominican people.

They also demand the resignation of the entire Board. “The people complied and the Board failed,” is one of the chants that the protesters shouted.

Danyelis Ramírez, of the coalition “The country we want” said they gathered in front of the Board to request the resignation of the members of the JCE, one day after the botched municipal elections.

Also protesting was veteran politico Minou Tavarez Mirabal, who said the JCE, “lacks the character required to organize credible elections.”