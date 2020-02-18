Opposition leader challenges Dominican Gov. on election ‘sabotage’

Santo Domingo.- Opposition party (PRM) presidential candidate Luis Abinader, on Tue. challenged the Government to authorize the Organization of American States (OAS) and the International Foundation of Electoral Systems (IFES) to conduct an independent investigation into the “crime of sabotaging” the municipal elections suspended last Sunday.

In a tweet that mentions the United States Embassy, the presidential candidate said an independent inquiry will allow the Dominican people realize who tells the truth after the crisis unleashed after the botched process

“Do they dare that act of transparency?” Abinader asked.

The tweet comes just hours after the National Police said they investigate a police colonel, and a telecom company technician, into the electronic voting failures that forced Sunday’s suspension.