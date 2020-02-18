Power companies want probe into Monday’s blackout

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Electrical Industry Association (ADIE) executive vice president Manuel Cabral, said Tuesday that yesterday’s electrical system inconvenience, pushed around 1,000 megawatts off the grid.

He said what happened must be investigated and that steps must be taken “so that this does not happen again.”

“We have to wait for the final report of the coordinating body, but this type of situation should be avoided as far as possible and we have to investigate what happened and investigate so that it does not happen again,” said the ADIE executive. He didn’t identify the plants that went out of service.