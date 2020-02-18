Protests demand Electoral Board members step down

Santo Domingo.- A new call circulates in social networks to gather near the Central Electoral Board (JCE) today Tuesday, to protest the suspension of the municipal elections.

“One day is not enough. Today we return from 4 in the afternoon,” says one of the publications.

On Monday afternoon, dozens of young people dressed in black gathered in front of the JCE to demand the resignation of its five members, after failures in the electronic voting system that led to the suspension of the elections.