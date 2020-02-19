10 Dominican journalists off to the US for intensive training

Santo Domingo.- “We wish you a profitable trip,” US ambassador, Robin Bernstein, told a group of Dominican journalists and Social Communication university professors set off to a professional training and cultural exchange for several states of the US.

The 10 participants were selected by the United States Embassy to be part of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), which is the US State Department’s most prestigious professional exchange program. They were also chosen for their profile as communication leaders.

During 10 days the Dominican professionals will carry out an intense learning agenda in Florida, Texas and New Mexico.

In the photo: Senabri Silvestre, Alejandro Esteban, Lorenny Solano, Indira Vasquez, Sarah Vallejo, Robin Bernstein, Natali Faxas, Yudelki Guerrero, Yanessi Espinal, Maria del Pozo, Juan Thomas.