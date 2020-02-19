Dominican Gov. fires 139 officials in foreign service purge

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government applied a virtual sweep in the foreign service during January with a series of executive orders undisclosed so far.

The measure by the Executive Branch repeals the appointments of at least 139 Foreign Ministry officials, the vast majority designated during the eight years in office of former President Leonel Fernández, between 2004 and 2012.

During January, 75 executive orders were issued, of which 55, 73%, deal with appointments and derogations of designations both in institutions operating in the Dominican Republic and personnel assigned to the foreign service.