Election ‘sabotage’ plot confusion widens

Santo Domingo.- Relatives of Claro telecom technician, Manuel Regalado, on Tue. denounced having bruises after he was arrested by the National Police.

Regalado’s wife, Natalia de los Santos, said the technician was in perfect health and would have been transferred to the Modern Medical Center, in the capital.

“My only sin is being a good citizen,” Regalado told CDN

De los Santos revealed that she fears for her husband’s life.

Regalado is investigated for a conversation he had with a colonel assigned to the security of presidential candidate Luis Abinader on election day, in which the allegedly discuss a potential sabotage of the voting.