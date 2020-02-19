Teargas fired in protest stokes a hornets’ nest

Santo Domingo.- Shortly after 10:50pm Tuesday the protesters withdrew from the front of the Central Electoral Board (JCE), where they demand the resignation of its five members, after Sunday’s botched municipal elections.

Before leaving, they vowed to return today Wednesday and with “more impetus,” although at one time they were dispersed with tear gas fired by police or a soldier.

Defense minister Rubén Darío Paulino, said that it was a member of the military who fired the teargas without receiving an order and will be placed in retirement.