Dominican Gov. ‘lackeys’-of-Washington spat continues

Santo Domingo.- Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas has again responded to a second statement by Venezuela Constituent Assembly president, Diosdado Cabello, who on Wed. labeled the Dominican Gov. as “lackeys’ of Washington.

Cabello accused the Dominican Government of suspending the election, while Vargas says the Venezuelan “lacks the quality to give lessons to the Dominicans.”

Early Thursday local media reported Cabello’s second salvo that the Dominican Government is to blame for the protests taking place at offices of the Electoral boards, due to the suspension of last Sunday’s elections.

Vargas rejected Cabello’s statements as “unfriendly, disrespectful, unfortunate and extremist.”