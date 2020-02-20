Scrapped elections fiasco in 4th day in protests

Santo Domingo.- Social networks and WhatsApp groups are the means to call for new protests this Thursday and the entire weekend against the Central Electoral Board, JCE.

Yesterday was the fourth day of manifestations, which spread to several cities across the country.

The call to join the demand the Board’s resignation in the streets has even spread to Dominicans residing in cities abroad.

Today’s protest will be in front of JCE headquarters in the National District, from 3pm to 9pm.