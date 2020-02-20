Two arrests in Dominican Republic election sabotage

Santo Domingo.- The National Police on Wednesday night said the investigation shows that both Col, Ramón A. Guzmán and Claro telecom technician Manuel Antonio Regalado were involved in the alleged plot to sabotage the Feb. 16 election and that they were “collaborators of the principal authors” of the alleged crime.

In a press conference police spokesman Frank Félix Durán said the accused are being held on an arrest warrant issued by the Superior Electoral Court on charges of violating the Electoral Law.

He said Guzmán and Regalado were initially arrested in connection with other crimes, but the investigation showed that the accused “not only had information on the data described, but also supported and collaborated with the presumed main authors, to a degree that the Claro technician came to express that he was present at the time of the event and had an audio with evidence of what was done to the equipment, expressing in writing his willingness to retrieve the equipment, willing to use a vehicle and uniform of his company to cover up that alleged crime.”