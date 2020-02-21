A 4th protest-in-black in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The protests staged last Monday in front of the Central Electoral Board (JCE), where they demand that its Plenary resign, an end of corruption and answers to the suspended municipal elections on Sunday, have set a precedent in the way to protest in the Dominican Republic.

Since last Wednesday, when three tear gas canisters were fired, the police have not repressed anyone, but also, people have understood that they must maintain order.

Because it’s at night and the protesters are dressed in black, it is difficult to establish an approximate number gathered at the Plaza de la Bandera.

To be sure the protest Thursday exceeded the number of people that participated in the previous days.